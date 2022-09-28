



Kendall Jenner has once again taken the web by storm as she has crossed every level of boldness. The supermodel never leaves a chance to make headlines and get everyone talking about her. And her latest photo is no exception. She was recently in the news when she went n*due by poolside and posted a photo of her bare back on Instagram. Earlier, she grabbed the limelight for her alleged split with Devin Booker after being together for 2 years.

Earlier, the supermodel had said that the public has an inaccurate perception of them after shooting for the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians along with other Kardashian sisters.

Recently, Kendall Jenner dropped her fans for a photo shoot and we must say she has set out phone screens ablaze. For the sizzling hot photoshoot for Pop Magazine cover, the supermodel opted for a turtle neck corset top, while letting her classic shoulder-length brown hair. Well, that’s all!

Kendall Jenner posed sultrily for the lenses with ‘no pants’ on. However, she’s seen hiding her front lower back with her hands. And she wore absolutely nothing!

Earlier, Kendall Jenner was in news when she had opened up about her anxiety and being overworked. She was heard saying on KUWTK, “Basically [the doctor] scans your brain and he tells you where it’s like firing,” adding that she was told that she has “”100% anxiety.” She further said, “It’s really interesting. I think you would really like it. I’m actually so interested to see how your brain looks, mostly after everything that’s just happened with Tristan [Thompson]. It’s just interesting to take two sisters and be like, what similarities do you guys have that might be passed down.”

“I remember being really young – I’d say 8, 9, 10 – and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that. I think being overworked and being in the situation that I’m in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way. I’ve had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think my heart’s failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I’m dying,” Kendall had added.

Coming back, what are your thought of her act of boldness? Hasn’t it left you stunned? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

