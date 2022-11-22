Jason David Frank, who gained popularity for his role in the popular series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, passed away recently at the age of 49. The cause of his death hasn’t been revealed yet. While his close ones and fans mourn the loss of the actor, his costar Amy Jo Johnson recently went live on Instagram and spoke her heart about the late actor.

Jason David Frank’s manager, Justine Hunt issued a statement announcing the death of the actor. He even asked for the “privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being.”

Meanwhile, according to People, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers actor and David Frank’s former co-star Amy Jo Johnson took to her Instagram handle to go live and address her fans on the demise of Jason David Frank. While getting emotional, she praised the late actor stating how he was such a force and such a bright, bright, crazy, wild, funny light. She went on to add that she couldn’t believe that he was no more. She further mentioned how the actor always called or texted her to tell her how proud he was of her.

Amy Jo Johnson wrote, “I just came on here because I was feeling really sad and really it’s really hitting home today what had happened and that he’s gone. I don’t know. I just thought of all of you guys because I know how much you all meant to him and how much you guys are probably in the same amount of pain and so sad. He was such a force and such a bright, bright, crazy, wild, funny light. I just can’t even believe it. My head hurts so bad. All of his crazy voice messages on his suits, and then his sense of humour, his positivity. He was always just like constantly calling and texting me how proud he is of me. I just [am] gonna miss him a lot as so many of you guys are too. We’re gonna miss them so much.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers alum signed off by sharing a message to everyone who was feeling depressed and urged them to reach out for help. She even mentioned how much the fans meant to Jason David Frank and added that they will all be okay.

“Anybody who is out there who is feeling depressed and like there’s no hope, just know that that’s not the way and there is help and you do have a community here. Just reach out. Reach out for help if you are feeling like that. F—. It f—ing sucks. Sorry for the swearing, but it really f—ing sucks. Sorry. I know how much you all meant to Jason, and it sucks. But we’re all going to be okay,” she added.

