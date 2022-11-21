Twitter owner Elon Musk has been making headlines for quite some time ever since he announced a mass layoff from his company. While people across the world shared their opinions on the same, even the popular Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal had something to say.

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, People group and others rose to massive fame with his recent appearance in the TV show Shark Tank India in which he was seen as one of the judges of the show. Anupam, along with the rest of the judges namely Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh, also gained popularity among the audience in no time.

According to Hindustan Times, Anupam Mittal took to his official Twitter handle and penned a note sharing his opinion on the current Twitter chaos and stated, “As smart as he is, why does @elonmusk fail to understand that if u parade subordinates naked in the townhall, it makes easy for them to pee on you in public (winking face emoji) Respect is a 2way street, isn’t it?”

As smart as he is, why does @elonmusk fail to understand that if u parade subordinates naked in the townhall, it makes it easy for them to pee on you in public 😉 Respect is a 2way street, isn’t it? — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) November 20, 2022

The moment the Shark Tank India judge posted this online, many Twitterati reacted to the same by sharing their views on the ongoing drama. A user wrote, “Empathy is the key not just for running a business but also building a relationship see i look at it this way that when you buy a business you get the built in culture and relationship of employees within each other with it, and one who is capable of using this network wins” while another stated, “Sir, i know u r smart more than me and achieved many things in life, which I only can dream of, but here i disagree with you…u r not thinking about the situation here like a owner of something, which u want drive like u want to And in USA labour laws very lenient comparatively.”

Moreover, a user disagreed with what Anupam Mittal and stated, “Do you believe he doesn’t know that? Anything and everything he has done and doing is for a specific purpose..he bought Twitter and he is making whole world talking about it..this is exactly what he wants…he is winning.” In response to this, the Shark Tank India judge addressed the blue tick controversy and wrote, “many ways to create controversies other than stepping on folks below u. For eg. The blue tick controversy”

Empathy is the key not just for running a business but also building a relationship see i look at it this way that when you buy a business you get the built in culture and relationship of employees within each other with it, and one who is capable of using this network wins. — Abhishek Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@Abhishe62374623) November 20, 2022

Sir, i know u r smart more than me and achieved many things in life, which I only can dream of, but here i disagree with you…

u r not thinking about the situation here like a owner of something, which u want drive like u want to

And in USA labour laws very lenient comparatively. — Mukesh Sharma (@its_mukesh91) November 20, 2022

Do you believe he doesn’t know that? Anything and everything he has done and doing is for a specific purpose..he bought Twitter and he is making whole world talking about it..this is exactly what he wants…he is winning. — Shailesh Nema (@ShaileshkNema) November 20, 2022

many ways to create controversies other than stepping on folks below u. For eg. The blue tick controversy — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) November 20, 2022

I think it started last year when he was directly manipulating or influencing the crypto market. It is always a problem when one guy gets too much power. And given that he is followed by kids who think a billionaire sharing memes is their God, it's going to get worse. — Soumya Sarkar (@soumya_sarkar17) November 20, 2022

