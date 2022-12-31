



Ryan Gosling happens to be one of the biggest names in Hollywood. The actor is known for his incredible talent and has delivered some of the masterpieces in his career span while giving us cinema goals. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Ryan opened up on filming s*x scenes opposite Michelle Williams in ‘Blue Valentine’ which was released in 2010 and how it felt real shooting them. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The film was initially rated NC-17 and after protests was changed to R rated. In one of the scenes, Ryan goes down on Michelle and it becomes one of the biggest controversies. Talking about it, the actor had revealed that people got sensitive about it because it felt authentic to them.

Talking to UK’s Guardian, Ryan Gosling said, “The s*x felt real – it wasn’t sexy or ‘a s*x scene’, and that’s why we got into trouble. You shouldn’t be penalized for doing a good job.” Well, we hear you Ryan!

Not just Ryan Gosling but also his co-star Michelle Williams reacted to her oral s*x scene with the actor in ‘Blue Valentine’ in an interview with Reuters and said, “I thought, ‘I’ve never seen that before in a movie and I’m proud to be the first. Good on us for making that happen. As the woman in the situation that was in question, I found absolutely nothing scandalous, tawdry or disgusting about it.”

While there were rumours of Ryan and Michelle dating, the actor subtly dismissed it but gave a major hint to his fans in an interview with ABC News Nightline and said, “Most movies when you’re acting you’re trying to block out the lights and the trailers. Here, you had to remind yourself you were making a film. Michelle and I found it hard to take off our wedding bands when it was over. We’d built this castle and then had to tear it down.”

