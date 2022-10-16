Kangana Ranaut is known for her fiery personality in real and reel life. She has never shied away from hitting back at people (and this includes previous co-stars) who have wronged her in some or the other way. And as a result, she has been a part of fair share of controversies as well. Recently, Kangana reminisced about the time one such incident happened.

Kangana is known for giving it back like a pro and doesn’t mince her words while expressing her thoughts. Recently, she recalled the time when she was alleged of doing things like black magic to get her work done and achieve success in the industry. She reacted to it by laughing it off.

Recently on Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut posted about an incident where an editor was talking about her ‘black magic skills.’ She wrote, “In 2016 one of the leading print editors @saritatanwar2707 wrote a piece in her paper that her investigative journo skills have landed her proofs of my black magic skills and she is more than sure that I mix my period blood in ladoos (sweets) that I send on Diwali to everyone as gifts ….”

Kangana Ranaut added, “Ha ha those days were fun, no one could figure with no filmi background, education, guidance, agency, groups or friends/boyfriends I made it to the top… so they all collectively came up with one answer BLACK MAGIC !!”

She also shared a Sadhguru video where he was talking about women being burnt alive 2 centuries ago since they were suspected to be witches. Along with a clip, she added, “If you have super powers you will be called a witch…I was called a witch but I didn’t let them burn me…instead I…he he he I must be a real witch wohahaa aabra ka dabra (fire emoji).”

Take a look at the screenshot of Kangana’s Instagram stories:

This isn’t the first time such allegations have come up against Kangana Ranaut. Actor and her ex-boyfriend, Adhyayan Suman had said that she had made him consume her menstrual blood. They were together for about a year in 2008 to 2009.

In an interview with NDTV, Kangana had said, “It doesn’t upset me when people call me names and talk about my period blood – but just don’t call it gross. Because there is nothing gross about period blood. When we think about periods, it’s my ability to reproduce, it’s my ability to give birth. If there’s nothing gross about a man’s body fluids, then there is nothing mysterious or evil about women’s body fluids either.”

Meanwheil, Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Tejas helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. Apart from this, the actress will direct and act in Emergency. It stars Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and more in prominent roles.

