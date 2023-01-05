The youngest action hero of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff enjoys a crazy fan base across the nation. The actor has cemented his special position in the hearts of the audience, especially among the kids. While his fans are always eager to get a small glimpse of their favorite action hero, the actor treated his fans while making a visit to an event in Delhi and encountered a huge crowd.

Recently, Tiger received a warm welcome from his fans when he made a visit to the capital city to attend an event. The actor’s crazy fans filled the entire mall while they were hooting and cheering Tiger’s name from every corner of the mall. Moreover, while addressing the crowd, Tiger was also seen expressing his gratitude and how he was overwhelmed with the response he receives from the Delhi people.

Tiger Shroff has always left everyone impressed with his ahead-of-times action sequences in his films that have specifically set his distinct fan base among the kids.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is all set to bring some power-packed action films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath, and Rambo.

