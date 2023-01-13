Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most influential Hollywood personalities. She is all about honesty and keeping it real. The star is quite realistic about unrealistic beauty standards and likes to keep it low maintenance. And the good news is – you can follow, too without getting a dent in your pocket.

When it comes to skincare we all look for something that is easy and natural. Today, we bring to you the secret behind Jennifer’s radiant skin. The 32- year – old actor once spoke about the beauty regime she follows for flawless skin. We have compiled the list of her do’s and don’ts here and you should take notes right away. Here are a few things that she swears by. Without any further ado, let’s take a look at Jennifer Lawrence’s beauty regime.

No Event, No Makeup – Yes you read it right

During her conversation with Harpers Bazaar, she said, “ If I don’t have an event, I don’t wear makeup.” She believes that it is important to fresh face. Basically, whenever she can, she stays away from makeup. Keeping the skin bare when you are at home is the best gift that you can give to your skin.

Exfoliate Every Night

The actor revealed that she exfoliates every night. She said, “It doesn’t really matter what I use. You can kind of use anything grainy. So I change it up.

Jennifer Lawrence Never Forgets Sunscreen

Lawrence knows that SPF is the best anti-ager out there, and the actress never forgets it. She is a dedicated user of sunscreen. “During the day, “I use sunblock. It doesn’t matter what, but I always make sure it has zinc in it.”

Before You Go To Sleep – Use Night Cream Just Like Jennifer

The actress revealed that she has very dry skin so she uses night cream every day which is followed by a thick face mask.

She Adds A Personal Touch

Jennifer Lawrence believes it is important to give a personal touch. She said, “If you want to feel beautiful, whether that extending your eyelashes or bringing out your natural lip colour, then you should do it.” There is no harm in doing it.

Isn’t that a quite basic skincare routine that can be followed by anyone? You can try these too and thank us later for bringing out the beauty secrets of Jennifer Lawrence.

