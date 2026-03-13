Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo starrer Crime 101 is not making much noise at the box office despite such big names. It is, however, quietly earning minor milestones, like surpassing the box-office total of another heist film with an ensemble cast that includes a James Bond actor. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crime 101’s box office performance so far

The Chris Hemsworth starrer heist movie is completing one month this week, and yet the collections are disappointing. It has collected $194k only on its fourth Wednesday at the domestic box office. It declined by almost 43% from last Wednesday and is running in only 1,910 theaters.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, the domestic total of the film is $34.25 million after 27 days. Crime 101’s box office performance is equally disappointing internationally, with a cume of only $31.4 million. Allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection of this Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth starrer is $65.65 million. It is on track to hit $100 million, but it could be a challenge.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $34.2 million

International – $31.4 million

Worldwide – $65.6 million

Surpasses the box office total of Logan Lucky

Logan Lucky is a heist movie released in 2017 featuring an ensemble cast including Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Daniel Craig, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes, Hilary Swank, Katherine Waterston, and Sebastian Stan. The film was praised by critics but was a box-office flop.

This Daniel Craig starrer heist comedy collected $27.8 million at the domestic box office and $20.6 million overseas in its lifetime run. Therefore, the worldwide collection of Logan Lucky is $48.4 million. Chris Hemsworth‘s Crime 101 has surpassed the box-office total of this 2017 heist movie, and with that, it might gain some attention among moviegoers.

Directed by Bart Layton, Crime 101, starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Halle Berry in key roles, was released on February 13.

