We’re less than a month away from the grand release of Coolie. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, the upcoming magnum opus is touted to be a record-breaker in the Tamil film industry. Yes, it is clashing with another epic, War 2, but still, there’s enough space to make massive earnings at the Indian box office. But before its box office journey begins, the biggie is grabbing headlines due to the pre-release business. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Coolie enjoying a good buzz due to Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s collaboration

The Kollywood action thriller is enjoying solid buzz on the ground level, and moviegoers are excited to catch Rajini and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s collaboration on the big screen. We have already seen Lokesh presenting Thalapathy Vijay and Kamal Haasan in an epic manner. Now, everyone is dying to see how the filmmaker will present Thalaiva on the big screen.

Despite a high-voltage clash, Coolie has the potential to rake in earth-shattering numbers due to Rajinikanth and Lokesh’s combination. Considering such potential, the buyers of several regions have paid a huge sum in exchange for theatrical rights. Even in Kerala, the film has bagged a solid sum.

Rajinikanth’s biggie enjoys a good pre-release business in Kerala but fails to beat Thalapathy Vijay

As per Track Tollywood, the Rajinikanth starrer’s theatrical rights were sold at 14 crores. However, with this sum, it has failed to beat Thalapathy Vijay, as Vijay’s previous two releases have bagged a historic sum. For those who don’t know, Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time enjoyed the record pre-release business for a Kollywood film with a sum of 17 crores.

After The Greatest Of All Time, Leo holds the second-highest price for theatrical rights for a Kollywood film with 16 crores. It is followed by the upcoming Rajinikanth film, which holds the third place.

Coolie can shine at the box office in Kerala

So, as far as the pre-box office battle is concerned, Rajini has failed to beat Vijay. But with the breakeven at 35 crore+, Coolie can easily emerge as a winner for buyers if word-of-mouth is good.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates from down South!

Must Read: Ekka Box Office Collection Day 1: Registers Biggest Kannada Opening Of 2025, Earning 159% More Than Vaamana!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News