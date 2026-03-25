Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 continues its mad ride at the Indian box office, and with each passing day, it is setting new benchmarks. After making a smashing entry into the 500 crore club, it is all set to cross the 600 crore milestone today, on day 7, and it’s going to happen in style. The advance booking update suggests another crazy day, with over 25 crore gross already in the kitty. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales and prediction report!

The Dhurandhar sequel is having a historic run purely on its merit. It had an earth-shattering opening weekend, and, thanks to extraordinary word of mouth and strong buzz, the momentum carried over into the weekdays. On the first two weekdays, it raked in mad numbers, and now, even on Wednesday, it aims for crazy collections. It is enjoying a show count of 18,000 across the country, which will definitely help it fetch big numbers.

Dhurandhar 2 enjoys fantastic advance bookings for day 7

It has been learned that Dhurandhar 2 sold a solid 6.32 lakh tickets (excluding blocked seats) in the advance booking for day 7. In terms of collection, the magnum opus has earned a staggering 26.55 crore gross at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the first Wednesday. In net collections, it equals 22.5 crore net. Such numbers on weekdays are simply massive, indicating an unprecedented run.

Day 7 prediction: Targets the biggest first Wednesday of all time!

With 22.5 crore net already in the kitty through pre-sales and strong on-spot bookings expected, Dhurandhar 2 targets another day with a 50 crore+ score. Yes, the film is likely to score a half-century on its third weekday in a row, and collections are expected to be around 54 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 7.

Currently, Baahubali 2 holds the record for the highest first Wednesday collection in India with 52 crore net. With an expected 54 crore net, the Ranveer Singh starrer is likely to dethrone Baahubali 2 and record the biggest first Wednesday of all time.

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