Dhurandhar 2 refuses to slow down at the Indian box office. No holiday, no discounts, but Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller has still recorded the highest first Tuesday in history for Hindi cinema. It has also officially gained the super-hit tag, emerging as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film in only 6 days. Scroll below for the detailed report!

How much has Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned on day 6?

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 added 60 crore net to the kitty, including all 5 languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The word-of-mouth is spectacular, but to bring in such massive moolah on a regular working day, without any discounts, is truly unreal! It has surpassed Gadar 2 (55.40 crore) to record the highest first Tuesday of Bollywood.

There’s barely any dip from the first Monday, which had brought in 66.1 crore in all languages. The cumulative total at the Indian box office now stands at 592.10 crore. Dhurandhar 2 is made on a reported budget of 225 crore. In only 6 days, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has gained the super-hit verdict with returns of a whopping 163.15%. It is also the most profitable Bollywood film of 2026. Unstoppable!

Here’s the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net earnings):

Day 1: 145 crore (including previews)

(including previews) Day 2 – 83 crore

Day 3 – 117 crore

Day 4 – 121 crore

Day 5 – 66.1 crore*

Day 6 – 60 crore*

Total: 592.1 crore

Take a look at the top 10 highest first Tuesday collections in Bollywood (net):

Dhurandhar 2: 60 crore* Gadar 2: 55.40 crore Tiger 3: 44.75 crore Animal: 37.82 crore Kick: 29 crore War: 28.90 crore Dhurandhar – 28.6 crore Simmba: 28.19 crore Stree 2: 26.80 crore Krrish 3: 26.26 crore

Beats Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in India!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was the second highest-grossing adult film in Bollywood, with a domestic collection of 554 crore net. Before the end of the first week, Ranveer Singh starrer has crossed that mark, by a massive margin. The Eid 2026 release is now the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film in history!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time in India (net collection):

Dhurandhar – 894.49 crore Jawan – 640.42 crore Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Chhaava – 615.39 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 592.1 crore (6 days) Animal – 554 crore Pathaan – 543.22 crore Gadar 2- 525.5 crore Dangal – 387.39 crore Border 2 – 362.76 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 592.1 crore

ROI: 367.1 crore

ROI%: 163.15%

India gross: 698.67 crore

Verdict: Super-Hit

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