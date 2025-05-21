Penn Badgley-starrer You Season 5 is the final season of the popular and trending Netflix series. Penn returned as the serial killer Joe Goldberg, and the series saw a sharp decline in Week 4 ratings from last week. It is still in the weekly top 10 list and might even stay there for a few more weeks. Keep scrolling for more.

It is a psychological thriller series based on Caroline Kepnes’ books, developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Gamble left as showrunner, and Michael Foley and Justin W Lo came in as co-creators. Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie returned from the previous season, and the new cast members include Griffin Matthews, Anna Camp, and Madeline Brewer.

You Season 5 OTT Verdict

The final season has ten episodes, released on April 24. You Season 5 garnered 3.3 million views in its 4th week, as per the data revealed by Netflix on their official site. The show was watched for 28 million hours on May 12-18. The 5th season’s viewership has declined by 38.8% from last week, when it received 5.4 million views. Last time, it was #2, and this week, the series has dropped to #6 rank.

Trending in 52 Countries

Penn Badgley-led final season might not be at #1 in any of the 52 countries, but being in the top 10 for four consecutive weeks is a fantastic achievement in itself. The United States, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, and Switzerland are a few names among the fifty-two places.

Viewership Summary of You Season 5 based on the data provided by Netflix –

Week 4 – 3.3 million views | 28 million hours viewed | Rank 6

Week 3 – 5.4 million views | 45.3 million hours viewed | Rank 2

Week 2 – 10.9 million views | 92.4 million hours viewed | Rank 2

Week 1 – 10.1 million views | 85.2 million hours viewed | Rank 1

More About You Season 5

Joe Goldberg returns to New York City to live a peaceful life, but the appearance of a woman, Bronte, and the need to satisfy his darkest needs will endanger his life. The fans of this show are disappointed that it has ended, but luckily, they can watch it as many times as they want, increasing the show’s viewership, including You Season 5.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these shows have claimed a spot in the top 10 English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

