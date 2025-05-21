One of the most beloved romantic comedies ever made has slipped back into Netflix’s lineup, and viewers are already celebrating its return. The film, Crazy, Stupid, Love, known for converting even the most rigid rom-com doubters, has become a cult favorite since its release in 2011.

Crazy, Stupid, Love Cast: An Ensemble Packed With Star Power

Crazy, Stupid, Love slid quietly back onto the streaming platform in the US on May 1, and fans didn’t hesitate to point it out. The movie has something most others don’t: It has a script that knows when to be sharp, sweet, and, most importantly, when to completely flip off the table.

Steve Carell plays Cal, a man stumbling through the ruins of his marriage. His quiet suburban life derails after his wife Emily decides they’re done, pushing him back into a dating world he hasn’t touched since the ‘80s. But things don’t go well until Ryan Gosling’s Jacob appears. He is a smooth operator with expensive shoes and a strict no-strings-attached dating code.

Now, as Cal gets a makeover and stumbles into one awkward flirtation after another, Jacob finds his own world shaken up by Hannah, played by Emma Stone. She doesn’t fall for the usual tricks, and that’s where things start to get interesting.

Then, there’s more going on behind the scenes, too. Cal’s teenage son is nursing a serious crush on his babysitter, who’s got her eye on someone else entirely, and that’s just scratching the surface of the film’s entangled romantic mess.

One moment in the movie stands out as a game-changer. This twist has earned the film legendary status among fans without spoiling it. It’s the kind of reveal that catches viewers completely off guard, no matter how many times they’ve seen it.

Crazy, Stupid, Love Is Still A Fan-Favorite After All These Years

Audiences have never quite stopped talking about it. One fan wrote, “Crazy, Stupid, Love is the best rom com all time,” while another added, “crazy stupid love is one of my favourite movies of all time.” A third tweeted, “This film is a ‘must see’. Great cast, great acting with some great gags!”

crazy stupid love is one of my favourite movies of all time — 𝐈𝐟𝐞𝐨𝐦𝐚💋, 𝐑𝐍 (@ifyszn) May 10, 2025

Crazy, Stupid, Love is the best rom com all time — V 💙 (@PlatinumV_) May 3, 2025

This film is a ‘must see’. Great cast, great acting with some great gags! — Dean (@topgunner1978) January 9, 2025

You can check out the trailer of Crazy, Stupid, Love below:

