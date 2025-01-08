Gordon Ramsey is not for his harsh commentary in the kitchen and his cooking skills. The television personality’s popular culinary show Next Level Chef is back with season 4 and it promises to be better than ever. Here’s a brief overview of when the edition will release, where to watch it, who the mentors of the seasons are, and what’s the prize money of the competition.

Next Level Chef Season 4: Release Date

Season 4 of Next Level Chef will premiere on February 13 at 8 pm ET on Fox. The new episodes of the beloved chef’s show will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Next Level Chef Season 4: Mentors

The three mentors of season 4 of Next Level Chef are Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. Gordon is a well-known chef known for his temper, pursuit of perfection, and a dazzling filmography including shows like Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, and MasterChef Junior. He has won many awards and has hosted and judged several shows across the world.

Nyesha is a chef and restaurateur entrepreneur who advocated for farm fresh ingredients and local produce. She aims for food that warms and hugs the soul and is a graduate of the Art Institute of California. Richard is a chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and was trained at The French Laundry and el Bulli.

Next Level Chef Season 4: Prize Money

The prize money for season 4 of Next Level Chef is $250,000 in addition to the title and a one-year mentorship from all three accomplished mentors.

Next Level Chef Season 4: Concept

The culinary show features three floors each consisting of a kitchen. All the cooks are separated into three teams each headed by one of the mentors. Every week, the teams have to cook up culinary greatness and the losing team loses a contestant from their roster. Season 4 of Next Level Chef was renewed alongside season three but there is no news about a potential fifth season yet. Last season was won by Gabi Chappel from Gordon’s team.

She became the third woman in a row to win the title. After her win, she spoke to Parade about it. “I think what it means is that it totally drowns the stereotype,” about only men dominating the “patriarchal, male-dominated culinary world.” She felt even women can “create flavor” and revealed that it was the “ultimate honor” that Gordon Ramsey chose her for his team.

The first season consisted of 11 episodes and 15 contestants, while the second season had 15 episodes and 18 participants. The last season of Next Level Chef featured 16 episodes and a total of 15 contestants.

