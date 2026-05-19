Michael is the biggest hit of the year to date among Hollywood live-action films. The music biopic has been earning solid numbers at the box office, and with this strong performance, the film has entered Lionsgate’s all-time top 5 list of North American box-office hits. It has beaten a Hunger Games movie to achieve this feat domestically. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Michael earned at the domestic box office after 4 weekends?

The music biopic is back at the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings, snatching the rank away from The Devil Wears Prada 2. It also added 10 more theaters over the past week. The Jaafar Jackson starrer collected $26.1 million in its 4th weekend at the North American box office, a 31% decline from last weekend. Therefore, the domestic total for the movie has reached $282.8 million this weekend.

Emerges as Lionsgate’s 5th highest-grossing film ever in North America

According to the latest numbers on Box Office Mojo, Michael has surpassed the domestic haul of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 as Lionsgate’s all-time 5th biggest release at the box office in North America. For the unversed, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 collected $281.7 million domestically in its theatrical run. With a domestic total of $282.8 million, Michael has emerged as the 5th-largest release in Lionsgate’s history in North America.

The music biopic is also on track to beat The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 at the domestic box office. Breaking Dawn: Part 2 collected $292.3 million at the domestic box office, and it was released by Lionsgate. Antoine Fuqua‘s film will soon cross the $300 million mark at the domestic box office and become the 4th Lionsgate film ever to do so in North America.

More about the film’s box office performance

According to experts, Michael is tracking to earn between $340 million and $360 million at the box office in North America in its theatrical run. Internationally, the film has hit $423.9 million cume, and, allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection has hit $706.7 million cume. It is expected to hit $750 million next weekend. Michael was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $282.8 million

International – $423.9 million

Worldwide – $706.7 million

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