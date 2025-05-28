The previous episode of General Hospital saw Brook Lynn and Dante being on an emotional overload with the truth being out. On the other hand, Nina seeked Sonny’s help while Lois had a lot of explaining to do when Brook Lynn confronted her. Then there was Sasha, whose anxiety was soothed.

And lastly, Cody was filled with regret for his part in the snooping with Lulu. After all, the truth has broken many hearts and Lulu was the one desperate enough to keep going on in his jealousy. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 28, 2025, episode of General hospital when they tune in to ABC.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 28, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees Michael’s family welcoming him home. He is back home after finishing his treatment in Germany and is looking better than ever. On the other hand, Dante and Brook Lynn reach out to Gio. The latter found out that they are his parents and that he was put up for adoption all those years ago. The situation is complicated and messy.

Brook Lynn didn’t know Gio was her long-lost son while Dante didn’t even know that their fling led to a pregnancy and that they had a son. With the truth out, both of them are very desperate to talk to Gio and have a needed conversation. He doesn’t look like he wants to entertain the thought of it.

Meanwhile, Chase makes an admission. He knew that Brook Lynn and Dante had a child that was given up for adoption, but he didn’t know that it was Gio. Who is he sharing this with? Up next, Willow’s biggest nightmare has come true. She was already dealing with the custody battle with Carly.

But now Michael is back in town and looking ready to annihilate her in court and take over the custody of his children. Finding out that Michael took the kids over to Carly’s place and that Jason helped him put her in disbelief. Is this going to be the bitter end of Willow and Drew’s sham of a relationship?

Elsewhere, Lois is facing more heat. After Brook Lynn’s confrontation, it’s now Olivia and Ned who have something to say to her regarding her choice to conceal the truth about Gio’s parentage. How will she respond to them? When Nina confides in Maxie, is this about the upcoming custody battle?

Will she get some solid advice from her about the same? And lastly, Carly questions Michael. Is this about his return? His plans for the custody battle or something else? Stay tuned to know more details about the storylines.

