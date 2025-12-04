Channing Tatum dives into one of the wildest true stories of his career in Roofman with the kind of ease that turns a real-life robber into a strangely entertaining screen presence. His take on Jeffrey Manchester moves through ceilings and toy aisles with a steady charm that kept audiences curious enough to follow his unlikely run.

Roofman Storyline & Cast

The film is based on the true story of a man hiding inside a Toys “R” Us while on the run, and the cast around him makes the whole ride even more playful, with Kirsten Dunst, Peter Dinklage, LaKeith Stanfield, and Juno Temple slotting into the madness of the scheme.

An unforgettable performance. Congratulations to @kirstendunst for her nomination for Best Supporting Performance at the 2026 #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/dQFo1971Z1 — Roofman (@RoofmanMovie) December 3, 2025

Where To Watch Roofman After Its Solid Digital Run

The movie’s second wind is now arriving through streaming as Paramount+ lines up Roofman for its December 9 release in the United States and Canada, as per Screenrant. The date lands almost two months after its October 10 theatrical debut and follows its strong premium VOD run, where it spent three weeks in Apple’s Top 10 after arriving on November 11. The global box office total of $33 million put it slightly short of the expected break-even mark of around $45 million, but the budget kept the damage limited and opened the door for the digital audience to take over.

Strong Reviews Push Roofman Toward A Holiday Boost

The critics have kept Roofman glowing from the moment it premiered at TIFF on September 6, where it picked up an 86% Certified Fresh score. Audiences followed close behind with 85% on the Popcornmeter, which gives the movie a strong boost heading into a holiday season filled with viewers looking for something brisk, funny, and rooted in a true story that sounds too strange to be real.

Channing Tatum’s Momentum Grows As Marvel-Related Buzz Rises

Derek Cianfrance directs and co-writes the film, with Kirt Gunn also contributing to the script, while Tatum adds another producing credit to his long list of more than fifty. His year has been eventful already, with his Gambit turn in Deadpool & Wolverine turning into a heavy pop culture flashpoint and pulling him toward Avengers Doomsday in 2026.

Roofman now steps in as the next piece of his growing momentum, landing on streaming in early December and lining itself up for a fresh wave of attention as families settle in for holiday viewing.

