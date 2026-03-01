March has arrived, and it is officially the battle month since two titans will lock their horns at the box office. It will be one of the biggest clashes in Indian Cinema as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 will fight it out with Yash’s Toxic 2. However, it will be interesting to see which one of them nails the ultimate record at the box office as the highest-grossing March Film!

The Battle Of March!

Currently, the highest-grossing film coming out in the month of March is SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the blockbuster registered a net collection of 772 crore in India and is the highest-grossing March film, apart from being the fifth-highest-grossing film in the history of Indian Cinema!

Dhurandhar 2 VS Toxic Box Office

Now, two of the biggest superstars from the North and South are stepping into the ring to see if they have the box office muscle to dethrone the reigning champion of March – RRR. SS Rajamouli arrived in 2022 and created a tsunami! For three years, no film has even come close to touching this milestone, but March 2026 is looking different, and in all probability, we have a clash of titans with Dhurandhar 2 VS Toxic that could finally rewrite the history books.

Known for his high-energy performances and massive pull in the Hindi belt, Ranveer Singh is looking for another global blockbuster with Dhurandhar 2. In fact, catching up to a 772-crore mountain could just be a recap of Dhurandhar!

On the other side, we have Rocky Bhai himself. Yash became a global phenomenon with the KGF franchise, and the hype for Toxic is massive! Yash’s massive following in the South and his newly minted superstardom in the North, Toxic is being touted as the most likely candidate to challenge RRR’s March record.

While both Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic are guaranteed to be box office earners, beating RRR looks like a massive possibility for both films! While Yash seems to have the slight edge in terms of the pan-India appeal, Ranveer Singh will ride the wave of the sequel very high! All eyes are set on this month, because the box office is about to explode!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026.

Must Read: Funky Box Office Collection Day 16: Vishwak Sen & Kayadu Lohar Starrer Is A Flop, Makes Only 36% Recovery

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News