Funky, starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, has failed to leave any mark at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film had a fair start but failed to gain momentum afterward. It was severely impacted by mixed reviews from critics and audiences. As a result, it has yet to cross the 10 crore mark in net collections, thus sealing the film’s fate as a flop. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did Funky earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Telugu comedy-drama has slowed completely and is on the verge of concluding its run. As per the latest collection update, it earned just 1 lakh on the third Saturday, day 16. Overall, it has earned an estimated 8.93 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 10.53 crore gross. With collections dropping as low as 1 lakh, the film is heading for a lifetime of 9-9.1 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 8.43 crore

Week 2 – 48 lakh

Day 15 – 1 lakh

Day 16 – 1 lakh

Total – 8.93 crore

Box office verdict of Funky

Funky was reportedly made at a budget of 25 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 8.93 crore net so far, thus recovering only 35.72% or 36% of the budget. With an expected closing recovery of around 37%, the film has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crore

India net collection – 8.93 crore

Recovery – 35.72%

Deficit – 16.07 crore

Deficit% – 64.28%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

Funky is directed by K. V. Anudeep and produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. It also stars Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, and Easwari Rao in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. It was theatrically released on February 13.

