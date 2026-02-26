Amid back-to-back successful Telugu films of 2026, Funky has turned out to be a failure at the Indian box office. Starring Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles, the film was expected to perform decently, but unfortunately, it has failed to make even respectable earnings. Currently, it’s in the final stage of its theatrical run and is heading for a lifetime collection of below 10 crore. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 13!

How much did Funky earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The Telugu comedy drama was severely impacted by mixed reviews and word of mouth, leading to underwhelming collections. Coming to the latest update, the film earned just 3 lakh on the second Thursday, day 13. Overall, it has earned 8.87 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 10.46 crore gross. Going by the current pace, the film is likely to end its run at 9-9.2 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 8.43 crore

Day 8 – 19 lakh

Day 9 – 6 lakh

Day 10 – 7 lakh

Day 11 – 5 lakh

Day 12 – 4 lakh

Day 13 – 3 lakh

Total – 8.87 crore

Box office verdict of Funky

Funky was made at an estimated budget of 25 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned just 8.87 crore net so far, thus recovering only 35.48% of the budget. Currently, it’s in a deficit of 16.13 crore or 64.52%. Since the film will be ending its run below 50% recovery, it’ll conclude its run with a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crore

India net collection – 8.87 crore

Recovery – 35.48%

Deficit – 16.13 crore

Deficit – 64.52%

More about the film

Funky is directed by K. V. Anudeep and produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. It also stars Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, and Easwari Rao in key roles.

