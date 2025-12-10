The forthcoming mythological drama Mahavatar has returned to the headlines, now highlighting a casting development. There are whispers in the industry that Deepika Padukone might be cast for the lead female role. The possible pairing with Vicky Kaushal has already stirred up hype, given that the pair is set to appear together in a feature-length movie.

Deepika Padukone In Early Talks Of Mahavatar & Why She Fits In The Role

Industry sources say the team behind Mahavatar wanted someone who could bring strong emotion and dignity to the character that stands alongside Parashurama. Deepika’s reputation for portraying layered roles has made her one of the first names considered.

As per Mid-day reports, a production source shared, “The team has been looking for someone who can bring gravitas and emotional depth to the role written opposite Parashurama. Deepika fits that space perfectly. Conversations have begun, but they are still at an early stage. She is among the top names the studio has engaged with.”

Breaking: Deepika Padukone in advanced talks for the fierce female lead opposite Vicky Kaushal in Amar Kaushik’s epic #Mahavatar – the Parashurama saga! First-time power duo alert? #DeepikaPadukone #VickyKaushal #MythologicalMagic pic.twitter.com/OvXuPDTIMm — Pan Updates (@MovieTakk) December 9, 2025

The source added, “Amar Kaushik has been clear from the beginning that the character must have equal footing in the narrative.” Deepika Padukone’s recent visit to Maddock Films’ office only added to the speculation. Many believed she was joining their horror comedy universe, but new reports now suggest the meeting may have been related to Mahavatar instead.

The Vision Behind Mahavatar

The first look of Mahavatar revealed Vicky Kaushal as Lord Parashurama. Director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan aim to create a beautiful movie with meticulous planning, which is set to begin next year.

Another piece of news is that Vicky has taken a commitment to the project and is preparing himself thoroughly. It is said that he is adopting a disciplined lifestyle during the shoot, which includes abstaining from alcohol and non-vegetarian food, to sync with the spiritual atmosphere of the character.

Vicky Kaushal & Amar Kaushik quit non-veg & alcohol for their next epic Mahavatar, based on Lord Parashurama. Spiritual prep begins mid-2026; shoot starts end-2026 for a 2028 release under Maddock Films. #VickyKaushal #Mahavatar #Bollywood #LordParashurama #MKTheFilmyGuy pic.twitter.com/0AiBHRWjyQ — The Filmy Guy (@MKthefilmyguy) November 6, 2025

If everything goes as planned, Mahavatar will be a movie featuring two stars who are known for their talent and charisma. Fans are left waiting to see whether the initial talks will result in an official announcement or not.

