The excitement around Border 2 is just rising with every asset revealed by the makers. It just went up another notch as the makers finally unveiled the first look of Ahan Shetty, marking a massive moment in the film’s promotional run. With fans already buzzing after the powerful posters of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan’s poster has added fresh energy and curiosity to one of the most anticipated patriotic films of 2026.

Ahan Shetty In A Raw, Gritty, Battle-Ready Avatar

The newly released poster shows Ahan in a gripping moment of combat — blood-streaked face, a firm gaze burning with determination, and a military gun locked in his grip, capturing the raw reality of a soldier on duty. His rugged look gives a fierce tribute to the brave men serving the Indian Navy, reflecting courage, grit, and sacrifice. The intensity in his stance offers a dramatic and electrifying glimpse into the high-stakes action and emotion the film promises.

Ahan’s first look clearly signals a strong presence in the narrative — one that merges youth, aggression, and patriotic fire. The poster hints that Border 2 will not only deliver large-scale action but will also introduce new dimensions through its younger characters.

A Star-Studded Film Ready To Honor India’s Heroes

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a powerful ensemble led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa, with production by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta. The film is set to release on 23rd January 2026, perfectly timed for the Republic Day weekend.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers, taking audiences on a spectacular journey of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice. Gear up for this monumental saga of patriotism and courage, as Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23rd, 2026.

