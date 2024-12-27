It seems that the Christmas holidays have worked in favor of Mufasa: The Lion King. The movie has now achieved a significant milestone globally. The movie reportedly had an estimated budget of $200 million, excluding the marketing cost. Here is taking a look at the latest box office performance of the film.

Mufasa: The Lion King received a lukewarm opening at the box office mainly because it had a stiff competition with its box office rival, Sonic 3. For the unversed, the filmmarks the sequel and the prequel to the 2019 film, The Lion King. However, things have taken a turn for the better for the movie with the onset of the Christmas holidays.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King has crossed the $200 million mark at the global box office. The movie also witnessed a booming response when it comes to the overseas collection on Christmas day (December 25). The report stated that the film earned $18.8 million on Wednesday for a $133.4 million international cume over 53 markets.

Joined to its $64.3 million US cume, Mufasa: The Lion King amasses a $197.7 million global cume at the box office with a $200 million production price tag excluding the marketing. The film has the potential to cross $300 million at the global box office on Sunday (December 29). However, this will only happen if the movie continues an upward graph when it comes to the collection along with a solid positive word of mouth.

Mufasa: The Lion King was released in the theatres on December 20, and it opened to dismal numbers at the box office. The film collected only $35.4 million in the United States and $122.2 million worldwide in its opening weekend. Hopefully, the Christmas and New Year holidays will give it the collections of the film a much-needed boost.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

