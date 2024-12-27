Barroz, starring Mohanlal, arrived in theatres on the occasion of the Christmas holiday, but unfortunately, it failed to pack a solid start. Before the release, the biggie was expected to rank itself among the actor’s top openers of all time, but in reality, it even failed to match the start of his last theatrical release, Malaikottai Vaaliban. Forget 10 crores, the film didn’t even touch the 6 crore mark at the worldwide box office on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Mollywood fantasy film marked the directorial debut of the legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal. It failed to impress the critics completely, as it received mixed reviews. Even among audiences, there wasn’t a huge craze for the film, and mixed word-of-mouth eventually impacted its over-the-counter ticket sales. As a result, less than 4 crores were registered in Kerala for the opening day.

Backed by an underwhelming response in the advance booking, Barroz couldn’t multiply much on the Christmas holiday and earned 3.51 crore gross on day 1 in Kerala. Around 0.50 crore gross came from the rest of the country. Overall, a start of 4.01 crore gross was registered at the Indian box office. In terms of net collection, the film earned 3.40 crores.

In the overseas market, too, Barroz didn’t make a big impression, with a gross of just 1.54 crores. Combining this with the Indian gross of 4.01 crores, the film earned 5.55 crores on day 1 at the worldwide box office.

Day 1 collection breakdown of Barroz:

India net- 3.40 crores

India gross- 4.01 crores

Overseas gross- 1.54 crores

Worldwide gross– 5.55 crores

This is a poor start, considering the grand scale of the film. Reportedly, the Mohanlal starrer is made on a budget of 80 crores. With such a huge cost, the Mollywood biggie is in danger at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

