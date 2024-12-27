The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 entered the fourth week on a rocking note. After carrying out the assault at ticket windows for the first three weeks, the film yet again remained the first choice among moviegoers despite fresh releases arriving in theatres. Considering the big competition in the form of Baby John, the biggie was expected to slow down a bit. However, since Baby John is facing rejection, the Allu Arjun starrer has a huge benefit at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know what early trends for day 23 suggest!

In the first three weeks, the Pushpa sequel amassed an unprecedented collection and broke almost every single record. In the 8-day extended opening week, the film earned a massive 433.50 crores. In the second week, it added another 199 crores. In the third week, the biggie added another 107.75 crores, taking the overall sum to 740.25 crores.

Even after earning an earth-shattering total of 740.25 crores in the first three weeks, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) started its fourth week on a solid note. Morning shows started with 7% occupancy, which jumped to 18% during afternoon shows. During the evening shows, it jumped to around 22% occupancy. While night shows are still going on, it is learned that the magnum opus is going strong, thus entering the weekend mode.

As per early trends flowing in, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) is closing its day 23 at 7.50-8 crores. Compared to day 22’s 9 crores, the film has dropped by just 16-11%, which is superb hold. And now, as Varun Dhawan’s Baby John is witnessing a dismal response, the Allu Arjun starrer is ready for a blast tomorrow and Sunday.

Including early trends of day 23, the Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 now stands at 747.75-748.25 crore net at the Indian box office. Tomorrow, it’ll cross 750 crores, thus becoming the first Hindi film in history to score 750 crores.

Collection breakdown of Pushpa (Hindi):

Week 1 (8 days)- 433.50 crores

Week 2- 199 crores

Week 3- 107.75 crores

Day 23- 7.50-8 crores

Total- 747.75-748.25 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

