Stephen King’s work has shaped some of the most popular films in Hollywood. His stories have moved through decades with some of the biggest directors and actors behind them, and to top it all, 2025 has become a standout year for him. The Life of Chuck and The Monkey drew strong acclaim, and It: Welcome to Derry is about to begin on HBO Max. Now, another of his stories has made its way to screens once again.

Where To Watch Stephen King’s Adaptation?

The Long Walk, based on Stephen King’s 1979 novel written under the Richard Bachman name, is now available to buy or rent on digital platforms from Lionsgate as of October 21, as per Screenrant. Fans can finally experience the gripping horror-sci-fi story at home, featuring a tense, high-stakes contest and standout performances from Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Mark Hamill, and Judy Greer. With its critical acclaim and box office success, this adaptation is a must-watch for King fans and newcomers alike.

The Long Walk Plot

Set in a future where teenage boys from every state are forced into a brutal annual contest, the story follows participants walking at more than three miles per hour without stopping. Breaking the pace or any of the strict rules leads to an immediate death, and the only one who remains at the end earns the promised prize.

The Long Walk Star-Studded Cast & Acclaimed Director

Francis Lawrence, known for directing the last four Hunger Games films, takes charge of the movie. Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson lead the cast, joined by Mark Hamill and Judy Greer in smaller but notable roles. The film has already earned a strong reputation, boasting an 88% Rotten Tomatoes score and ranking among the top ten highest-rated Stephen King adaptations. The movie is also a box office hit, collecting $54.2 million worldwide against a $20 million budget, per Box Office Mojo.

The journey continues at home. Watch #TheLongWalk – now playing in theaters, on Digital & On Demand. pic.twitter.com/PbokFROMQ2 — The Long Walk (@jointhelongwalk) October 21, 2025

The adaptation makes some sharp changes to the original book, keeping even longtime readers guessing as events unfold. For those stepping into it without any prior knowledge, the experience hits harder.

Now, with its digital release now live, The Long Walk has become a must-watch for fans of King’s stories, for anyone who enjoyed the dark edge of the Hunger Games films, or for those simply looking for a gripping new release.

