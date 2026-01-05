Victoria Jones was found unresponsive at the age of 34 in the early hours of Thursday morning, January 1, on the 14th floor of the luxurious Fairmont San Francisco. The emergency responders arrived after a frantic 911 call, and by the time help reached her, bystanders had already tried CPR. Paramedics continued their efforts as well, though Victoria was pronounced dead at the scene, marking a grim start to the new year inside the upscale hotel.

Witness Account Introduces New Detail In Investigation

Now, as authorities began piecing together the final moments, a new twist surfaced through accounts shared with first responders. A witness alleged Victoria had been using cocaine before her death, according to a report published by TMZ on Friday. The same sources said Victoria’s lips and fingernails appeared tinged blue when authorities reached the 14th floor. This detail led law enforcement sources to suspect a possible overdose.

Sources also told the outlet that Victoria was at the Fairmont with a group of three or four people and that they were celebrating the new year. A possible overdose was mentioned during the 911 call, again linked to the discoloration seen by responders

Police Rule Out Suicide & Foul Play

An official cause of death has yet to be determined. The San Francisco Police Department reported no signs of suicide, foul play, or drug paraphernalia at the hotel.

Tommy Lee Jones Family Issues Statement

By Friday evening, the actor and his family issued a statement, per Rolling Stone. “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers,” the message read. “Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” The note was signed, “The Family of Victoria Kafka Jones,” offering a brief and restrained response amid the growing attention.

Victoria Jones’ Life & Family Background

Victoria’s life carried layers beyond the final headlines. She worked as an actor during her childhood and grew up in the orbit of a famous father, while carving out her own path. She is survived by Tommy Lee Jones, her mother Kimberlea Coughley, and her brother Austin, 43.

