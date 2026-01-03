Tommy Lee Jones faced a loss that no parent expects, the death of his daughter, Victoria Jones, during the early hours of New Year’s Day. The news of her passing spread after authorities confirmed she was found unresponsive on the 14th floor of the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel, marking a final night that took a dark turn and left many details under investigation.

911 Call Reveals Critical Medical Details

More information related to Victoria’s passing later surfaced through a 911 dispatch audio obtained by TMZ on Friday. The call described the situation as a “code 3” for an overdose with color change. As defined by the Cleveland Clinic, medical language associates a color change with cyanosis, a condition characterized by discoloration of the skin, lips, or fingernails resulting from a lack of oxygen in the blood.

Hotel Staff & Paramedics Responded

The hotel staff were alerted after someone found Victoria and believed she had passed out drunk, according to the Daily Mail. Paramedics soon received a call for a medical emergency at the hotel’s address at 2:52 am, a fire department spokesperson confirmed. The bystanders received instructions for CPR based on CAD records while responders made their way to the scene.

Police Investigation & Official Statements

San Francisco Police Department officers arrived at 3:14 am local time, per the outlet, and the case moved under their authority for further investigation. Reports noted no sign of foul play, no drug paraphernalia at the scene, and no indication her death was a suicide.

An official cause of death has not been released, and uncertainty remains over whether Victoria was a guest at the hotel or how she reached the 14th floor.

Victoria Jones’ Acting Career & Legacy

Victoria once followed her father into acting, appearing in Men In Black II, One Tree Hill, and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, a film directed by Tommy Lee Jones. He shared Victoria with Kimberlea Cloughley and spoke proudly of her talent in a 2006 interview with the New Yorker, saying she was a good actress with her SAG card and impeccable Spanish. He credited her nurse, Leticia, for speaking Spanish to her as a baby. Acting later gave way to a quieter life, though Victoria continued to support her father at red carpet events.

