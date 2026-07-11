Alpha Box Office Day 8 Collection! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, has tanked at the box office. Expectations were huge for YRF’s first female spy action thriller, but the content could not stand out. It has managed to cross the 50 crore mark in India and is set to enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Suffers a huge reduction in screen count

Despite being one of the latest releases in the Hindi belt, Alpha witnessed a reduction of screen count from 7K+ on Thursday to 4.8K on Friday. The arrival of Dhamaal 4 has impacted its footfalls, which were already below par due to mixed word of mouth. According to estimates, Shiv Rawail’s directorial collected 1.65 crore net on day 8.

The total collection in India has surged to 50.05 crore net after 8 days, while one expected this YRF production to pull these figures in the opening weekend. Alia Bhatt starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 100 crore. It has recovered 50% of the total investments, but there’s still a long way to go. Entering the safe zone looks difficult at this stage.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 48.4 crore

Day 8: 1.65 crore

Total – 50.05 crore

Set to beat The Kerala Story 2

Alpha is now competing against The Kerala Story 2 (53.3 crore) to enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026. Unfortunately, Dhamaal 4 will likely push it out of the list in the coming days. But only time will tell whether Sharvari’s co-starrer will eventually secure a spot in its domestic lifetime.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 128.9 crore Cocktail 2: 103.61 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 60.1 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore The Kerala Story 2: 53.3 crore

Alpha Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 50.05 crore

Budget recovery: 50%

India gross: 59.05 crore

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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