Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking & Prediction! (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Dhamaal 4 gang has struck the right chords with the audience. The adventure comedy surpassed expectations on its opening day. And now, the trends look even better for the first Saturday, with an impressive increase in show count. Scroll below for the day 2 advance booking and prediction at the Indian box office.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking

According to the latest update, Dhamaal 4 registered advance bookings worth 6.49 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 2. In net collection, it has made ticket sales worth 5.32 crore. On the opening day, Indra Kumar’s directorial had grossed 5.68 crore through pre-sales. It has gone past that mark, hinting at a bumper Saturday at the Indian box office.

The word-of-mouth is favorable. In the absence of strong competition, Arshad Warsi co-starrer has also witnessed an improvement in show count. It witnessed a wide release on day 1, with 11,279 shows across the nation, which has further improved to 12K today. Odds are clearly in favor!

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 2 Prediction

Going by the current trends, Dhamaal 4 would land in the range of 17-19 crore net on day 2. If the spot bookings surpass expectations, it could very well cross the 20 crore mark as well. Ajay Devgn starrer will remain the #1 choice of audience, despite a multi-way clash with Welcome To The Jungle, Cocktail 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Alpha.

At this pace, the adventure comedy would deliver one of the highest opening weekend collections of 2026 in Bollywood. It is eyeing Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle, which earned 65.83 crore net, to enter the top 3. However, it will stay behind Dhurandhar 2 466 crore (4-day) and Border 2 (129.89 crore).

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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