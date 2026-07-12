I, Nobody Box Office Collection Day 3: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film To End Opening Weekend In Single Digit( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been having a tough time at the box office. The actor’s latest Malayalam film, I,Nobody, has been struggling. Directed by Nissam Basheer, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu in the leading role. The makers released the film in theatres on July 9, and trade analysts expected it to post a strong extended opening weekend. However, it now appears headed for a single-digit first-weekend collection.

I, Nobody Box Office Collection Day 3

On Saturday, the Prithviraj starrer registered a dip in collections. Typically, films witness growth on their first Saturday and Sunday, reflecting strong audience interest. In contrast, a first-weekend decline signals trouble at the box office. The film earned 1.13 crore on day 3, a 9.6 % drop from its Friday collection. As a result, the film’s India net collection currently stands at 4.58 crore, which brings the gross collection to 5.31 crore. The film has now recorded it second consecutive daily decline. On day 2, the film saw a dip of over 40%.

Day-Wise Collection of I, Nobody

Day 1- 2.2 crore

Day 2- 1.25 crore

Day 3- 1.13 crore

Total– 4.58 crore

I, Nobody is currently looking at an opening weekend of less than 6 crores. This is a dismal start for a film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of 40 crore. At this pace, the film will struggle to enter the safe zone at the box office.

Prithviraj’s Upcoming Films

Meanwhile, Prithviraj has two more films lined up for release this year, which give him hope of restoring his box-office status. He has the Malayalam film Khalifa, which will be part of a three-way clash at the Mollywood box office. Releasing on August 20, the film will clash with Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Apart from Khalifa, Prithviraj will be seen in Megna Gulzar’s film Daayra opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film will be released in September.

More About I, Nobody

One of the reasons that I, Nobody was an anticipated film was the team behind it. The heist film has been directed by Nissam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul. The duo last worked together in the hit film Rorschach. The film has been jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and C. V. Sarathi. The film also stars Hakim Shajahan in a pivotal role.

The cinematography has been done by Dinesh Purushothaman. Dhanya Balakrishnan has designed the costumes, while Ronnex Xavier was responsible for the makeup.

Advertisement

For more such box office stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Lenin Box Office Collection Day 2: Akhil Akkineni’s Film Sees 14% Jump, Headed For Actor’s Biggest Opening Weekend



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News