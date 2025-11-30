Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, P. Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati in key roles, has failed to make an impact at the Indian box office. After a fair to decent start, the film had a chance to become a success by maintaining a decent momentum, but unfortunately, it didn’t receive the appreciation from the audience. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 16!

How much did Kaantha earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The Tollywood period mystery drama thriller was released on November 14. Recently, it concluded its two-week run and entered the third week. With shows being cut significantly, things have worsened in the third weekend. On the third Friday, day 15, it earned 5 lakh. It was followed by a slight jump as the film scored 7 lakh on day 16.

Overall, Kaantha has earned an estimated 22.6 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 26.66 crores. From here, it would add just a few lakhs and conclude its underwhelming run at around 23 crore net.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 20.75 crores

Week 2 – 1.73 crores

Day 15 – 5 lakh

Day 16 – 7 lakh

Total – 22.6 crores

Box office verdict of Kaantha

Reportedly, Kaantha was made on a budget of 40 crores. Against this, it has managed to earn only 22.6 crore net so far, thus making a recovery of 56.5%. From here, the film isn’t going anywhere and will be ending its run with a deficit of more than 40%. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has already secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 40 crores

India net collection – 22.6 crores

Recovery – 56.5%

Deficit – 43.5%

Verdict – Losing

More about the film

Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film also featured Ravindra Vijay, Gayathrie Shankar, and Nizhalgal Ravi. It was produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films. It was released in Tamil and Telugu.

