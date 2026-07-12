Evil Dead Burn North America Box Office: Opening Day Update( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Evil Dead Burn is expected to be pretty frontloaded, and despite matching the CinemaScore rating of the previous standalone Evil Dead movie, it is not going to be on par with its opening weekend at the North American box office. It is expected to have the lowest debut in the rebooted franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror movies performed really well at the box office this year, especially Obsession. Therefore, more people are willing to watch horrors on the big screen. However, the elements should be in the correct proportion, or else things fall flat and flop miserably. It’s still too early to judge the film’s box office trajectory, but its first week in theaters should provide a much clearer picture of its long-term performance.

Evil Dead Burn’s opening day collection at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Evil Dead Burn debuted at #2 in the domestic box office rankings, just behind Moana. The horror movie collected $6.7 million on its Friday opening day, including $2.3 million in Thursday previews. It is below the opening-day collections of some recent horror releases.

Evil Dead Burn’s opening day gross is less than The Black Phone’s $10.2 million, Smile’s $8.2 million, and Evil Dead Rise‘s $10.3 million Friday opening day collections. Although it matches Evil Dead Rise’s CinemaScore B rating, it failed to match its predecessor’s opening-day total.

More about the movie

The Evil Dead movie is tracking to earn between $16 million and $19 million in its three-day debut weekend. It has gone down from the initial projection of $20-$24 million. If it lands within this prediction, Evil Dead Burn will record the lowest opening weekend in the rebooted franchise. For the unversed, Evil Dead collected $25.7 million and Evil Dead Rise collected $24.5 million in their debuts. Evil Dead Burn was released on July 10.

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