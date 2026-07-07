The Odyssey Early Reviews Out( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Odyssey is undoubtedly one of the most discussed films on social media. It had its premiere recently, and a few of them were lucky enough to be part of it. Their reviews have been shared on social media, including X, and are adding to the hype. The movie is still a few days away from its release, and the early reviews might impact its box office as well. Keep scrolling for the deets.

There has been a bit of backlash around the film’s casting, especially with Lupita Nyong’o as Helen and Elliot Page as Sinon. The final trailer of the movie became one of the most disliked ones. The movie premiered yesterday in London ahead of the theatrical release.

The Odyssey early reviews are out on X [formerly Twitter]

According to a report, Christopher Nolan refused to hold screenings of The Odyssey for influencers. Film critics and journalists also attended this. Producer/journalist Simon Thompson wrote, “Christopher Nolan’s #TheOdyssey is flawless filmmaking, every inch as epic as you’d expect. Leading a stellar cast, Matt Damon gives Odysseus everything in a career-best powerhouse performance. Robert Pattinson is outstanding as Antinous and John Leguizamo’s Eumaeus is sublime.”

Fandango & Rotten Tomatoes’ Erik David wrote, “Christopher Nolan’s #TheOdyssey is an absolute triumph and a crowning cinematic achievement from one of the great filmmakers of our time. It feels like everything Nolan has been working toward with IMAX has culminated here. The production design is incredible, the action is breathtaking, and the scale is unlike anything he’s done before.” Read the full review.

Christopher Nolan's #TheOdyssey is an absolute triumph and a crowning cinematic achievement from one of the great filmmakers of our time. It feels like everything Nolan has been working toward with IMAX has culminated here. The production design is incredible, the action is… pic.twitter.com/yLxocUEEdn — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 6, 2026

Senior film critic Ben Rolph states, “#TheOdyssey is an epic tale of unmeasurable scope, grounded by Odysseus’ quest for meaning on his arduous journey. Got chills multiple times, the sound literally shook the cinema. The music rocks, it’s exhilarating and looks STUNNING & Robert Pattinson KILLS IT. The ending tho.”

#TheOdyssey is an epic tale of unmeasurable scope, grounded by Odysseus' quest for meaning on his arduous journey. Got chills multiple times, the sound literally shook the cinema. The music rocks, it's exhilarating and looks STUNNING & Robert Pattinson KILLS IT. The ending tho 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YJlfArd32a — Ben Rolph (@TheDCTVshow) July 6, 2026

“Breaking my Twitter hiatus to say that, yes, #TheOdyssey has the goods. Christopher Nolan’s Ten Commandments, boasting a scope and scale that never intrudes on its intimacy. A grounded (but faithful) take on the epic myth, with some clever revisionist flair. Himesh Patel the MVP!” reports Slash Film’s Jeremy Mathai.

Breaking my Twitter hiatus to say that, yes, #TheOdyssey has the goods. Christopher Nolan's Ten Commandments, boasting a scope and scale that never intrudes on its intimacy. A grounded (but faithful) take on the epic myth, with some clever revisionist flair. Himesh Patel the MVP! pic.twitter.com/NyZbVYGcyn — Jeremy Mathai (@Somthin_Tookish) July 6, 2026

Alex Walason writes, “The first reactions to #TheOdyssey are here, and as you’d expect, they are incredible, highlighting Nolans immense and massive set pieces, the incredible performances across the board, the surprising horror elements of the film, the relevant themes, and comparisons to LOTR trilogy calling it a stunning achievement in every sense. We are so back folks.”

The first reactions to #TheOdyssey are here and as you'd expect, they are incredible, highlighting Nolans immense and massive set pieces, the incredible performances across the board, the surprising horror elements of the film , the relevant themes, and comparisons to LOTR… pic.twitter.com/HBq8J83DBq — Alex Walason (@AlexWalason) July 6, 2026

Another user called @fedaralia writes, “The Odyssey redefines the standard for what an epic should be. Tom Holland gives a career defining performance as ‘Telemachus’, and Christopher Nolan’s carefully crafted work has turned out to be his magnum opus. A must see in @IMAX #TheOdyssey.”

The Odyssey redefines the standard for what an epic should be. Tom Holland gives a career defining performance as ‘Telemachus’, and Christopher Nolan’s carefully crafted work has turned out to be his magnum opus. A must see in @IMAX #TheOdyssey pic.twitter.com/LsiHyT3wXH — Father² (@federalia) July 6, 2026

Indie Wire’s Chris O’Falt says, “The superlative I’ll throw at it: Nolan’s greatest IMAX achievement. Prev films had jaw dropping IMAX moments, this one —in part, it’s not switching between ws 70mm & sq IMAX — the large format is incorporated into the total compositional vision.”

Yes, #TheOdyssey is good.



The superlative I’ll throw at it: Nolan’s greatest IMAX achievement.



Prev films had jaw dropping IMAX moments, this one —in part, it’s not switching between ws 70mm & sq IMAX — the large format is incorporated into the total compositional vision. — Chris O'Falt (@cofalt) July 7, 2026

MovieWeb’s Joseph Deckelmeier said, “#TheOdyssey reminded me why I love this medium so much. This is the kind of filmmaking that completely pulls you in and demands to be experienced on the biggest screen possible. It’s exactly why IMAX exists.”

#TheOdyssey reminded me why I love this medium so much. This is the kind of filmmaking that completely pulls you in and demands to be experienced on the biggest screen possible. It’s exactly why IMAX exists. pic.twitter.com/mXNabsBIG8 — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 6, 2026

Entertainment editor Mark Daniell said, “With #TheOdyssey, Christopher Nolan elevates his filmmaking ambitions into brand-new territory. A fantastically vivid director, Nolan opens up a mythical world that is something to behold on the biggest screen you can find. Sweeping and grandiose, this is why we go to the movies.”

With #TheOdyssey, Christopher Nolan elevates his filmmaking ambitions into brand-new territory. A fantastically vivid director, Nolan opens up a mythical world that is something to behold on the biggest screen you can find. Sweeping and grandiose, this is why we go to the movies. pic.twitter.com/mqMvX6SylN — Mark Daniell (@markhdaniell) July 6, 2026

And, “#TheOdyssey is monumental filmmaking, its interpretation of Greek mythology electrifyingly uncanny. Staggering scale, thrillingly staged action, rich emotional throughlines. The cyclops and Circe sequences are among the best of Nolan’s career,” writes Jordan Farley of Games Radar.

#TheOdyssey is monumental filmmaking, its interpretation of Greek mythology electrifyingly uncanny. Staggering scale, thrillingly staged action, rich emotional throughlines. The cyclops and Circe sequences are among the best of Nolan’s career. — Jordan Farley (@JordanFarley) July 6, 2026

Daily Express’ George Simpson states, “#TheOdyssey is a visually stunning epic with jaw-dropping IMAX visuals. Matt Damon battles sledgehammer storms and body horror monsters in this grounded fantasy with some excellent performances. The ancient tale with a couple of modern twists that may well frustrate purists.”

#TheOdyssey is a visually stunning epic with jaw-dropping IMAX visuals. Matt Damon battles sledgehammer storms and body horror monsters in this grounded fantasy with some excellent performances. The ancient tale with a couple of modern twists that may well frustrate purists — George Simpson (@ghsimpo) July 6, 2026

More about the movie

The Odyssey, featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope, has an ensemble cast comprising Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

Advertisement

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Combined Net Worth 2026: The Blank Space Singer Accounts For 96% Of The Couple’s Total Wealth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News