Taylor Swift & Travic Kelce’s Combined Net Worth 2026: The New Billionaire Couple In Town ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Global music icon Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce tied the knot at New York’s Madison Square Garden on July 3. The duo is among the most popular celebrity couples in the world today. While each of them has built an impressive fortune individually, their combined wealth places them among the richest celebrity couples globally.

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth

According to Forbes, Taylor Swift’s net worth currently stands at an estimated $2.1 billion, making her one of the wealthiest musicians in the world. The singer enjoys a dedicated global fan base, popularly known as Swifties.

Much of her wealth comes from her music career. Notably, Swift now owns the rights to her entire music catalog, allowing her to earn directly from every album, song, and streaming royalty in her discography.

Moreover, her real estate portfolio is reportedly valued at around $125 million. It includes multiple luxury properties across the United States, including her iconic mansion in Rhode Island.

Interestingly, Swift achieved billionaire status only recently, thanks largely to the phenomenal success of The Eras Tour. According to Forbes, the record-breaking tour generated nearly $2 billion in ticket sales alone. Additionally, she earned hundreds of millions of dollars through merchandise sales, music royalties, and streaming revenue, further cementing her financial empire.

Travis Kelce’s Net Worth

Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has built his fortune through lucrative NFL contracts, performance bonuses, endorsements, and business ventures.

According to Forbes, Kelce’s estimated net worth stands at approximately $90 million. While that is significantly lower than Taylor Swift’s fortune, it still makes him one of the wealthiest active NFL players.

For the upcoming NFL season, Kelce’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs includes a base salary of $1.345 million along with a restructuring bonus of $10.655 million, resulting in a salary-cap hit of nearly $4.9 million.

Furthermore, Kelce co-hosts the hugely popular New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. The podcast recently signed a reported $100 million distribution deal with Amazon’s Wondery, creating yet another major source of income for the football star.

Beyond football, Kelce has also invested in several businesses and expanded his media presence. He reportedly owns stakes in Garage Beer, Tru Kolors Apparel, and other ventures. Additionally, he owns luxury properties in the Kansas City area and Florida.

The Couple’s Combined Wealth

Together, the newly married couple boasts a combined net worth of approximately $2.19 billion (around 18,800 crore).

Remarkably, Taylor Swift contributes nearly 96% of the couple’s total fortune, while Travis Kelce accounts for the remaining 4%. Nevertheless, despite the considerable gap, Kelce continues to rank among the NFL’s highest-earning and most commercially successful athletes.

Advertisement

For more such stories on fashion and lifestyle, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Georgina Rodriguez Net Worth 2026: How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner Built A $10 Million Wealth



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News