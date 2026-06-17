Tom Holland and Zendaya are among the biggest stars of their generation, captivating audiences not only with their Hollywood careers but also with their real-life romance. With Tom recently appearing to confirm that he and Zendaya are married and the couple set to reunite in The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, here’s a look at who has the bigger worldwide box office hit outside of their Marvel movies. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tom and Zendaya shared screen for the first time in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Eventually, their friendship flourished and turned into something deeper. They set a couple of goals and soon became one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. Outside their relationship, they have also carved their own paths in the industry and are considered among the most bankable stars.

Tom Holland & Zendaya’s biggest hit at the box office outside Marvel movies

For the unversed, Tom Holland’s highest-grossing film outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Uncharted, which collected $407.1 million worldwide [via Box Office Mojo]. It is a video game adaptation, the highest-grossing film of Holland’s career outside the comic book franchises. Uncharted was made on a budget of $120 million and grossed around 3.3x that worldwide. Therefore, it was also a box office success.

On the other hand, Zendaya’s highest-grossing film outside the Spider-Man franchise is Dune 2. It grossed $714.8 million worldwide. It became the year’s first worldwide box-office hit in 2024. The movie grossed 3.7x its production budget. The third film is releasing later this year, and fans are eagerly awaiting it. It is expected to earn more than the second film.

Who wins the box office battle?

Zendaya is the clear winner in this box office battle. Tom Holland might be winning with his Marvel movies, but his Uncharted is trailing by almost $308 million. However, the statistics can change at any time, as they are young and talented. They are both appearing in The Odyssey, and it might become their highest-grossing movie ever outside the multi-million-dollar Marvel franchises. The Odyssey, starring Zendaya and Tom Holland, will be released on July 17.

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