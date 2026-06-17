Christopher Nolan’s next big-screen spectacle is already one of the most talked-about movies of the year. After the massive success of the biographical psychological thriller Oppenheimer, all eyes are now on The Odyssey, the filmmakers’ most ambitious film.

The highly anticipated movie has generated massive buzz for its impressive cast, groundbreaking filmmaking technology on a scale that only Nolan can deliver. As excitement continues to build ahead of its theatrical release, the makers are planning a global premiere.

The Odyssey To Make History With Its India Premiere

To celebrate the global theatrical debut of the new mythic action epic, The Odyssey, the filmmakers and Universal Pictures International have planned an international tour. The film will premiere in Mumbai as part of its global event tour. From India, Mumbai has been included as an official stop on the movie’s global premiere tour, joining major international cities such as London, Paris, and New York.

The India premiere will be held at PVR Icon IMAX: Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai. The event is particularly significant because it will be the first time a Christopher Nolan film has ever had an official premiere in India. Nolan himself is expected to attend the event, making it his first-ever film premiere appearance in the country.

Christopher Nolan is set to arrive in Mumbai this July for the special premiere of his upcoming movie. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland, along with Academy Award-winning producer Emma Thomas, will also attend the event. Their appearance makes the event one of the biggest Hollywood film promotions scheduled this year.

More About The Odyssey

Scheduled to release in theaters on July 17, 2026, The Odyssey is based on Homer’s legendary tale of Odysseus and his decade-long journey home following the fall of Troy. Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, the mythological action epic brings the classic story to the big screen with Nolan’s signature large-scale filmmaking style.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

According to Universal Pictures, the film was shot entirely using IMAX cameras, making it the first feature film ever completed exclusively with the format. It was filmed across multiple locations around the world using newly developed IMAX technology.

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