Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Ajay Devgn-led Dhamaal 4 is performing much better than expected at the Indian box office. In the first two days, it has fetched solid numbers, indicating the audience is loving the content. Today, being Sunday, the film is all set to register the biggest day of its domestic theatrical run, if we go by the morning shows. It’s much higher than the film’s day 2, and also, higher than Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle’s first Sunday. Keep reading for a detailed morning occupancy report of day 3!

With holdover releases slowing down and no major competition in the Hindi market, the latest adventure comedy is enjoying a strong audience flow. As expected, it is going strong in B and C centers, which is why it is doing surprisingly well. On the first Sunday, strong footfall is expected throughout the day, starting with the morning shows.

Dhamaal 4 fares well in the day 3 morning shows

With morning shows coming to an end, it has been learned that Dhamaal 4 recorded an occupancy of 22%, which is really good. Compared to day 2’s morning occupancy of 13%, it’s a solid growth of 69.23%. With such an occupancy, the film is on track to score well above the 25 crore mark. Given the momentum, it is expected to show impressive growth from the afternoon onwards.

Records better morning occupancy than Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle

With an occupancy of 22%, Dhamaal 4 has registered a better morning occupancy than Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle’s first Sunday. For those who don’t know, Bhooth Bangla had an occupancy of 21% in the morning shows of the first Sunday, while Welcome To The Jungle had an occupancy of 18%.

More about the film

The fourth installment of the franchise is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banners Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios. It also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Esha Gupta, Anjali Anand, and Vijay Patkar.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

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