Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Ajay Devgn & Team Roars On The First Saturday! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

The box office is witnessing an absolute laugh riot, with Indra Kumar’s comedy franchise Dhamaal 4 roaring louder than ever! After locking in a solid opening day, the film has completely exploded on its first Saturday. In fact, the tracking on the ticket windows denotes a massive jump as compared to the opening day, pushing it to the top 3 ticket sales of the year on the first Saturday, for Bollywood films on BMS.

According to BookMyShow, the Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi starrer has delivered a monstrous performance on Day 2, comfortably surpassing the first Saturday ticket sales of every single Bollywood film of the year except for Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office BMS Sales Day 2

On the second day, Dhamaal 4, registered a ticket sale of 455.42K tickets on BMS. This was almost double its opening day ticket sales on BMS. The film has breached the 800K mark in just two days on BMS itself, marching towards the 1 million mark!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the ticket sales of Indra Kumar‘s comedy film on BMS.

Pre Sales: 92.81K

Friday, Day 1: 270.19K

Saturday, Day 2: 455.42K

Total: 818.42K

Dhamaal 4 has outnumbered all Bollywood biggies with its ticket sales on the first Saturday at BMS, except for Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which continue to rule at number 1 and number 2 respectively! It would be interesting to see if the Sunday numbers give the film a further push!

Check out the top 5 ticket sales on the first Saturday, for a Bollywood film in 2026 on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2: 1.6 Million Border 2: 786K Dhamaal 4: 455K Welcome To The Jungle: 403K Cocktail 2: 267K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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