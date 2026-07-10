Dhamaal 4 X Review: Netizens Call Ajay Devgn’s Film A Laugh Riot ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

The chaotic comedy gang of Dhaamal is back for the 4th film in the franchise. The film, directed by Indra Kumar, hit the big screens today. The film stars an interesting ensemble cast, including Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, and more.

Interestingly, Dhamaal 4 comes even as Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle shines at the box office. The comedy film is part of the Welcome movie franchise. While Welcome To The Jungle is doing great at the box office, Alia Bhatt’s Alpha also has a sizable screen count in the country. Despite competition at the box office, Dhamaal 4 has managed to secure a good number of screens.

Dhamaal 4 Netizen Review

The comedy film has attracted a large audience to theatres on its opening day. Many took to social media to share their thoughts on the film. Even though some pointed out negatives like AI use and cringe dialogues, the users have stated that overall it is a laugh riot and a worthy entertainer that one would not regret watching on the big screen.

A user who liked the film in parts wrote, “Dhamaal4 Interval Review : It’s a decent affair till now, some jokes are landing perfectly, some are sounding cringe, and by cringe I mean way too cringe. Actors have done a decent performance, Music is Trash, BGM is decent, Storyline is very good and USP of dhamaal 4, The use of AI in the opening sequence is looking very bad.”

#Dhamaal4 Interval Review :



It’s a decent affair till now, some jokes are landing perfectly, some are sounding cringe, and by cringe I mean way too cringe.



Actors have done a decent performance,

Music is Trash, BGM is decent, Storyline is very good and USP of dhamaal 4, The… — KBP Reviews🏹 (@KshitizCritic) July 10, 2026

Another person showered praise on the film and wrote, “The biggest comedy franchise returns with absolute authority! The true magic of #Dhamaal4 lies in its classic template: a chaotic, every-man-for-himself treasure hunt where no one can be trusted.

The director deserves massive credit for brilliantly handling such a massive ensemble cast, keeping the pacing breakneck, and ensuring that the energy never drops.

The screenplay excels in creating pairs and groups that constantly try to outsmart each other. This leads to endless physical comedy and situational ironies.”

#Dhamaal4Review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐



The biggest comedy franchise returns with absolute authority! The true magic of #Dhamaal4 lies in its classic template: a chaotic, every-man-for-himself treasure hunt where no one can be trusted.



The director deserves massive credit for brilliantly… pic.twitter.com/bcikHE54ar — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) July 10, 2026

Another user complimented the film and wrote, “Movie Is Laugh Riot Woth No Dull Moments .

Positives –

Timing Of Arshad Warsi And Sanjay Mishra.

Javed Jaffrey Dialogue Delivery Is At Par With Everyone Else .

Ajay Devgan Shines with his coming expressions .

Indra Kumar writing is good .

BGM on Comic Timings Are Treat To The Scenes

Good First Half.”

#Dhamaal4 Interval ✅



Movie Is Laugh Riot Woth No Dull Moments .



Positives –



Timing Of Arshad Warsi And Sanjay Mishra.



Javed Jaffrey Dialogue Delivery Is At Par With Everyone Else .



Ajay Devgan Shines with his coming expressions .



Indra Kumar writing is good .



BGM on… — 𝗖𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗠𝗔 𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗗 (@Cine_Uncensored) July 10, 2026

Dhamaal 4 Is A Family Entertainer

Another person wrote, “Dhamaal 4 is a complete family entertainer that stays true to the spirit of the franchise. It’s a perfect film to watch with friends and family if you’re looking to relax, laugh, and have a great time.”

A person wrote, “Mujhe khaas nahi lagi. Some jokes land, but others don’t. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffrey, Ravi Kishan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Riteish Deshmukh all deliver good performances, but the writing is weak.It’s marginally better than Total Dhamaal. It’s not terrible.Ek baar dekhoge audience ke saath toh maza aayega!”

#Dhamaal4Review



⭐⭐⭐️½



As a long-time fan of the Dhamaal franchise, I walked into Dhamaal 4 with high expectations, and I'm happy to say it delivers exactly what it promises—non-stop entertainment and laughter. The first Dhamaal remains a cult classic, while the second and… pic.twitter.com/hrX9AasIDj — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) July 10, 2026

Another person mentioned, “This is actually a fun watch so far. Plenty of laughs and it keeps you entertained. Already better than Welcome to the jungle.”

INTERVAL ! #Dhamaal4



This is actually a fun watch so far. Plenty of laughs and it keeps you entertained. Already better than Welcome to the jungle. pic.twitter.com/35Mlt8YvxV — dk (@thefilmyyguyy) July 10, 2026

More About Dhamaal 4

The Dhamaal franchise began in 2007 and is one of Bollywood’s most popular an dlong running comedy franchises. The first movie in the franchise starred Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Choudhary, and Jaaved Jaaferi. It revolved around four friend and their hunt to find 10 crore hidden under a W in Goa. It became a cult-classic comedy, with refernces to it in pop culture.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

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