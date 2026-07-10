Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: To End Its Run As Kriti Sanon’s 5th Highest-Grosser In India ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Cocktail 2 has ended its three-week run at the Indian box office on a fair note. After a good first week, the film couldn’t maintain its momentum and saw a significant drop in the second week. In the third week, it was impacted by Welcome To The Jungle and Alpha, thus keeping collections below the 10 crore mark. Coming to overall collections, they stay below 105 crore net. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 21!

How much did Cocktail 2 earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Cocktail sequel scored an estimated 40 lakh on the third Thursday, day 21, bringing the third week’s collection to 7.4 crore. Compared to week 2’s 21.9 crore, it dropped by 66.21%. Overall, the film has earned 103.61 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 122.26 crore gross. With the film being in its final stage of theatrical run, it is heading for a lifetime collection of 104.5-106 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 74.31 crore

Week 2 – 21.9 crore

Week 3 – 7.4 crore

Total – 103.61 crore

Cocktail 2 to end its run as Kriti Sanon’s 5th highest-grosser in India

With 103.61 crore, Cocktail 2 is currently the 5th highest-grossing film of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office. It stands above Luka Chuppi (94.75 crore). To claim the 4th spot, it must beat Tere Ishk Mein (119.5 crore), which is 15.89 crore away. With not much fuel left in the tank, the Cocktail sequel will wrap up its run in the same position without beating Tere Ishk Mein.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Adipurush – 288.15 crore Dilwale – 148.72 crore Housefull 4 – 206 crore Tere Ishk Mein – 119.5 crore Cocktail 2 – 103.61 crore (21 days) Luka Chuppi – 94.75 crore Crew – 90 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crore Bhediya – 65.84 crore Heropanti – 52.92 crore

More about the film

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Pramita Vijan, and Luv Ranjan under the banners Maddock Films and Luv Films. It was made on a budget of 110 crore.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.

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