Alpha Box Office Collection Day 7: Posts The Weakest Opening Week In Spy Universe, Trails Ek Tha Tiger By 68% ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has concluded its first week with disappointing collections. On opening weekend, it performed decently, but on weekdays, the pace was below par, resulting in an underwhelming total by the end of the first week. In the process, the film has registered the lowest opening week in the history of the YRF Spy Universe, earning over 60% less than the first film in the universe, Ek Tha Tiger. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 7!

How much did Alpha earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The Bollywood spy action thriller earned an estimated 2.75 crore on the first Thursday, day 7. Compared to day 6’s 3 crore, it dropped by 8.33%, which is a good hold, but it’s of no use since collections are on the lower side. Overall, the film has earned 48.55 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 57.28 crore gross.

With Dhamaal 4 taking away a significant chunk of screens and word-of-mouth being mixed to negative, Alpha is likely to struggle in the coming days, concluding its domestic run below the 70 crore mark.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 9.25 crore

Day 2 – 11.75 crore

Day 3 – 13.5 crore

Day 4 – 4 crore

Day 5 – 4.3 crore

Day 6 – 3 crore

Day 7 – 2.75 crore

Total – 48.55 crore

Registers the lowest opening week of Spy Universe

With 48.55 crore, Alpha has recorded the lowest first-week total for Spy Universe. It also became the only Spy Universe film to earn below 100 crore and 50 crore net in week 1. Ek Tha Tiger, considered the first Spy Universe film, earned a staggering 154.21 crore net during its 9-day extended opening week in 2012. In comparison, the latest spy action thriller has earned 68.51% less collection, which is highly disappointing.

Take a look at the week 1 collection of Spy Universe movies in India (net):

Pathaan – 364.15 crore (9-day)

(9-day) War – 238.35 crore (9-day)

(9-day) War 2 – 209.1 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Tiger Zinda Hai – 206.04 crore

Tiger 3 – 188.25 crore (5-day)

(5-day) Ek Tha Tiger – 154.21 crore (9-day)

(9-day) Alpha – 48.55 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Alpha.

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Wraps Up On A Decent Note, Sells 96K+ Tickets Across An Impressive Show Count

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