Sadie Sink On Working With Tom Holland ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is less than a month away from its theatrical release, and excitement around the Marvel film continues to grow. While fans are still speculating about several details, one of the biggest talking points remains Sadie Sink’s mysterious role in the movie.

Sony Pictures has not yet revealed who the Stranger Things actress will be playing. However, Sink recently spoke about her experience on the set and working alongside Tom Holland, who returns as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Sadie Sink On Working With Tom Holland

Speaking with Nylon, Sadie Sink shared, “It was interesting stepping into that space and being a little bit of an outsider in that way, but he (Tom Holland) could not have been more welcoming, and just the whole crew in general. He was just so relaxed and open, and I felt very at ease.”

She added that she was aware that Marvel, especially Spider-Man, was a big deal. “I know there’s a huge fan base, but it feels really big. I think these blockbuster movies are a whole different beast,” she shared.

More About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film marks Tom Holland‘s return as Spider-Man. However, following the events of the previous film, the world no longer remembers him as Peter Parker, leaving the beloved superhero to navigate an entirely new reality. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in theaters on 30th July.

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