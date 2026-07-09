The Young & The Restless Daily Spoilers ( Photo Credit – X )

Key Takeaways

Jill is adamant about fixing issues with Billy

Kyle takes matters into his own hands

Lily sees a brand-new side of Cane

The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Michael pleading his case to Christine regarding Diane’s innocence. On the other hand, Billy questioned Jill’s intentions and showed distrust in her. And last but not least, Patty forced Jack to keep her secret and the full blame of it on Diane.

Y&R Spoilers (Thursday, July 9, 2026): Episode #13415

Lily sees Cane’s new side

The trust and romance between Lily and Cane have been slowly and quite steadily moving along. After years apart and months of not being able to get on the same page, things have changed. And now it seems Lily is about to see a new side to Cane. How will she react to it?

Jill wants to resolve issues with Billy

On the other hand, Jill is adamant about resolving her issues with Billy. The mother and son have had their fair share of ups and downs, but Jill has had enough and is pushing for fixing the cracks. Billy has been open about not being able to trust Jill’s intentions. Will the latter make more efforts for it?

Kyle takes matters into his hands

And then lastly, Kyle decides to take matters into his own hands to protect his parents, Jack and Diane. He is sick and tired of Patty interfering in the lives of his family and ruining things for them. Ever since she returned, she drugged Jack and ruined things with Diane. She then got Diane kidnapped.

Patty ensured that Diane remained captive with the help of Dr. Markham. But despite her moves, Jack rejected her, and in jealousy, she stabbed him. To make matters worse, she framed Diane for it. And Kyle is done with this nonsense. What will he do to protect his parents from Patty the menace?

The Young and the Restless FAQs

Q: Has Jill returned to Genoa City?

A: Yes, Jill has come back home to Genoa City.

Q: Who is the temporary recast for Jill?

A: Lauren Koslow is the temporary recast for Jill.

Q: When does The Young and the Restless air?

A: New episodes of The Young and the Restless air from Monday to Friday on CBS at 12:30 pm ET and 11:30 am CT.

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Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (Wednesday, July 8, 2026): Patty Forces Jack To Keep A Secret While Billy Questions Jill’s Intentions

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