Venom: The Last Dance left the theatres a few weeks back and was available on VOD on several digital platforms until it arrived on Netflix. Despite being the lowest-grossing film in the Venom trilogy, it is not an utter failure. The film is a box office success. It is now available to Netflix subscribers for free. They have shown their love to the lead actor, Tom Hardy, who does a commendable job as Eddie Brock/Venom. Scroll below for the deets.

Venom is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the only successful franchise in that universe. It was directed by Kelly Marcel and was one of the top ten highest-grossing films of 2024 until Sonic the Hedgehog 3 surpassed its global haul to take the 10th position. Besides Hardy, the Marvel movie also featured Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, and Alanna Ubach.

Venom: The Last Dance started streaming on Netflix last week of February, and it has debuted at #1 on Netflix’s weekly global top 10 list. It has beaten Despicable Me 4, Despicable Me 3, Minions, The Super Mario Bros Movie, and more to reach this spot. In its debut week, the film garnered 12.8 million views to achieve this feat. The fans have viewed Venom 3’s 23.3 million hours.

Besides being at #1 in the United States, Venom 3 is ruling the top position in 10 countries this week when it debuts on Netflix. This proves that despite bringing in fewer numbers than its predecessors, it is still popular among the viewers. People are giving it their love on the streaming platform. This list is for the week of February 25-March 2.

More about Venom 3

In the third installment of the Venom franchise, journalist Eddie Brock and his alien companion Venom are still on the run, dodging threats from a vigilant military leader and ruthless invading symbiotes. The movie collected a total of $139.75 million and $339.1 million overseas, so the threequel collected $478.89 million worldwide.

Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy, is streaming on Netflix.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform between February 17 and 23, 2025, irrespective of the day they arrived.

