Netflix viewers have been deeply moved by a gripping miniseries, a true-story adaptation that has quietly maintained its reputation as one of the platform’s most powerful offerings.

Though originally released in 2019, the show is still finding new audiences and with a near-perfect 98 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s easy to see why.

A Story That Demands To Be Heard

While recent hits like Robert De Niro’s political thriller Zero Day and the three-part Gabby Petito documentary dominate the charts, some hidden gems from the past are making a resurgence.

‘Unbelievable’ is one of those rare series that lingers in the mind long after the credits roll, delivering a story that is as heartbreaking as it is vital.

A Stellar Cast That Brings Raw Emotion to the Screen

At the heart of the show is Kaitlyn Dever, known for ‘Apple Cider Vinegar,’ who delivers a gut-wrenching performance as Marie, a young woman who bravely reports her rape, only to find herself doubted, dismissed, and even charged with false reporting.

As she faces scrutiny from the very people meant to protect her, the narrative takes a turn when two determined female detectives, played by Toni Collette and Merritt Wever, begin investigating a string of similar assaults in Washington and Colorado. Their relentless pursuit of the truth leads them back to Marie, raising the question: will she finally be believed?

Detective Duvall suffers no fools in Unbelievable and it’s truly a joy to watch. pic.twitter.com/gVwyPsj4Ka — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2019

Critics and Fans Alike Call It a Must-Watch

Based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning article from 2015, Unbelievable doesn’t just tell a story, it forces viewers to confront the failures of the system and the resilience of survivors.

Critics have hailed it as a standout in the true-crime genre, describing it as both “heartbreaking and powerful.” More than just a crime drama, the series shifts the focus from the perpetrator to the survivors, portraying their struggles with raw honesty and depth.

Netflix fans have been singing its praises, with many calling it “one of the best miniseries of all time.” One said, “I watched it a while back, and I can’t even explain my emotions through the whole show. I was EVERYWHERE.”

“I just finished Unbelievable series on Netflix and I recommend it if you’re up for some heavy stuff,” wrote another.

I just finished Unbelievable series on Netflix and I recommend it if you’re up for some heavy stuff. A girl was charged for after police concluded she lied about being raped. But did she? This series is based on a true story. pic.twitter.com/7fNGwbrtJY — Hanna (@hannabunnyb) September 22, 2019

A third user wrote, “Unbelievable (Netflix) is excruciatingly painful to watch. unfortunately, the account of a traumatized rape victim further traumatized by skeptical reception to her testimony is all too believable.”

“Unbelievable” (Netflix) is excruciatingly painful to watch. unfortunately, the account of a traumatized rape victim further traumatized by skeptical reception to her testimony is all too believable. — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) September 22, 2019

For those who may have missed it the first time around, ‘Unbelievable’ is still available to stream on Netflix and is a must-watch for anyone looking for a series that resonates long after the final episode.

