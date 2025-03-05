Port Charles has been buzzing with plenty of shocking secrets and massive revelations. The previous episode of General Hospital saw Laura bringing news to Curtis while Brad made a confession. On the other hand, Emma confided in Gio, Carly lashed out in frustration and Portia felt threatened.

Today’s episode sees a lot more exciting moments including interruptions, covering tracks, advice and warranted help. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 5, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune into ABC to watch the award-winning, long-running and popular daytime drama.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 5, 2025

The General Hospital episode on Wednesday sees Carly and Brennan’s date getting interrupted. She has had a rough few weeks and her romance with Brennan is probably her only spit of brightness. Who has interfered in that and how will she react? Next, Lois tries to cover her tracks and keep the secret of Gio being Brook Lynn and Dante’s son a secret from others.

Will she be successful or will someone drop the bombshell on the others before she has the chance to dig it deeper into oblivion? Meanwhile, Ava advises Portia. The latter has been in a fix since hse found out that Drew has some dirt on her and apart from feelings threatened, she feels clueless.

Will Ava be able to help her out of this mess with some advice? Since Ava has been in her fair share of troubling issues over the years, she might just offer some valuable insight for Portia on how to navigate this. Will Drew’s blackmail work or will Portia find a way out to and deal with the reality? Will Ava find a way to help Portia in this mess or will she have nothing to offer?

On the other hand, Lulu seeks out Cody. She has always had a nose that digs deep into other people’s matters. While going through Martin’s hotel suite for information on Valentin, she found something explosive. Lulu now has the knowledge that Dante has a secret child. Is that why she turns to Cody? For more information on Dante and possibly this child he has?

How much time will it take her to find out that Gio is Dante’s son and the fact that Brook Lynn is his mother? What will she do with this information when she does get her hands on it? Lastly, Anna confides in Felicia and Rocco lashes out at Danny. How exactly will this change things for them? Will these chats help them figure out a path forward in all their lives?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Southern Hospitality Season 3: What To Expect From Reunion Of Bravo’s Popular Reality Series? Find Out

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News