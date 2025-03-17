Tollywood is gearing up for an exciting summer with a packed lineup of films. With big-budget movies like Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara and Prabhas’ The Raja Saab postponing their releases, mid-range films have a great chance to shine at the box office.

The summer season started early with two notable releases on March 14—Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba and Priyadarshi’s Court, produced under Nani’s banner. Later, on March 28, Nithiin’s Robinhood and Mad Square from Sithara Entertainments are set to hit the screens.

Tamil star Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 and the Malayalam big-budget film L2: Empuraan will also be released that same day. Adding more excitement, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s highly anticipated Sikandar will arrive on March 30 as an Eid special. With a massive ₹200 crore budget, Sikandar has high expectations.

April will continue the momentum with Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas’ Bhairavam on April 4. This will be followed by Siddu Jonnalagadda’s Jack, Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly, and Sunny Deol’s Jaat, all releasing on April 10. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Arjun: Son of Vyjayanthi is set for April 17. Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati, Sundarakanda, and Kesari Chapter 2 will arrive the next day. Vishnu Manchu’s ambitious Kannappa will be released on April 25 to close the month.

May will bring some of the biggest clashes at the box office. The month starts strong with Nani’s HIT 3 and Suriya’s Retro, both releasing on May 1. Then, all eyes will be on Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited Hari Hara Veera Mallu on May 9. This date might impact the release of Nithiin’s Thammudu, which could be postponed. Finally, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom will conclude the summer season on May 30.

Who Will Dominate Summer 2025 Among VD, Salman & Suriya?

However, it is a must-win situation for three actors, Vijay Deverakonda, Salman Khan, and Suriya, who are desperate for a hit. Suriya’s last film, Kanguva, was a massive disaster. Despite a budget of ₹350 crore, the film failed to cross ₹100 crore at the box office. It was one of Kollywood’s most significant losses.

For Vijay Deverakonda, both Liger and Family Star turned out disappointing. Family Star barely made approximately ₹20 crore against its ₹50 crore budget, causing huge losses for distributors. As for Salman Khan, while Tiger 3 had a strong start, its collections dropped, and it struggled to reach the ₹300 crore mark, making it one of the weaker entries in the Tiger franchise.

With the summer box office set for intense competition, all eyes will be on Vijay Deverakonda, Salman Khan, and Suriya to see if they can bounce back. A successful run could restore their box office power, while another failure might further impact their standing in the industry. As the release dates approach, audiences and trade analysts eagerly await the results to see who will dominate Summer 2025.

