Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not just an epitome of beauty but also kindness. Her co-star from Jodhaa Akbar Sonu Sood once opened up on working with her and revealed what the actress complimented her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, Sonu has worked with all three Bachchan’s – Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya.

In an interview with Times Of India back in 2013, Sonu Sood opened up on working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and revealed a compliment that she gave him. Initially, the Jodhaa Akbar actress was reserved on the sets but eventually opened up to him during a scene in the film and told him, “You remind me of my pa!”

When asked about working with Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood said, “I thoroughly enjoyed working with Mr. Bachchan. He has played my father in Bbuddah… Hoga Terra Baap, while Abhishek has played my brother in Yuva and Aishwarya my sister in Jodhaa Akbar. In my first scene with Mr. Bachchan, I had to push him. I told my director, ‘How can I do this to a person I have grown up respecting?’”

Jodhaa Akbar actor further revealed that Amitabh is ‘made for cinema’ and added, “He sits on the set and doesn’t go to the van and goes on rehearsing his lines. I also do that and he was happy that I also wanted to rehearse. Like him on every film, I too feel that it is my first film. I sometimes get up in the night and start rehearsing my lines or start re-writing my dialogues and message my director. Abhishek is not layered and you get what you see. Aishwarya was reserved in the beginning, but opened up while doing a scene in Jodhaa Akbar when she told me, ‘You remind me of my pa!’ She still calls me bhai sahab.”

What are your thoughts on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calling Sonu Sood ‘Bhai sahab’? Tell us in the comments below.

