Disha Patani, besides being a fitness freak, is one hell of a dancer. But did you know, the actress who has wowed us with her moves in songs like Do You Love Me, Hui Malang, Slow Motion and more has a dance teacher who is also winning us over with her moves? Well, her dance guru is none other than the beautiful Nora Fatehi.

The Canadian dancer who has shown off her moves in several songs, including Garmi, O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Ek Toh Kum Zindagani and more, has taught the young actress how to groove – and we are thankful. So, how did we get to know this interesting trivia? Well, it’s all thanks to Nora.

In March 2015, Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet picture with Disha Patani. While Disha is clicking the selfie, we see the Street Dancer 3D actress smiling while her hands are full, holding gifts – including a teddy bear, a handmade card, and a ‘best teacher’ mug. It was the words the Bharat actress wrote alongside the pic that let us know about this beautiful relationship between the two.

Nora Fatehi, in the caption, wrote that she was glad to be Disha Patani’s teacher. Her caption read, “Thank you baby @dishapatani for the lovely best teacher gift.. glad to b ur dance teacher always!! #myfavstudent #beststudent #love” Take a look at her post here:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be seen playing a pivotal role in the Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. Disha Patani, on the other hand, will be seen in Ek Villain Returns – co-starring John Abraham and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina.

